Kraken rum releases premix form

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is taking ready-to-drink form with its latest Kraken & Dry and Kraken & Cola premix bottles release.

The new premixes are a global first for the brand, with the Dry variety featuring notes of ginger, and Cola a “little more classic”.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with spices, with the blend mixed into the latest range.

Both flavours are presented in sustainably sourced, glass bottles for consumers to bring “bar quality” drinks to the comfort of their home.

Kraken & Dry and Kraken & Cola are now available in four-packs for RRP $27.00 at BWS, Dan Murphy’s and select independent retailers.